LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned vintage retailer recently announced that it would be closing its storefront after six years of operation.

My Aunt Debbie is owned and operated by Debbie Serdy, who first opened her vintage retail store location in downtown Lancaster back in 2017. Since opening its doors, My Aunt Debbie has offered a large variety of vintage items, handcrafted accessories, and pop culture-inspired jewelry and textile art, according to their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The announced closure of My Aunt Debbie was made back on Thursday, June 1.

“This is not a decision I make lightly. Every thing I do revolves around the shop. From the lovely people I meet who are visiting Lancaster, to the customers I have the privilege to serve every day, to the fantastic local makers I represent; the shop has been an amazing opportunity to serve and create an uplifting atmosphere for all who stop in. I will miss all of the retail hustle and bustle, but I will miss your smiling faces the most,” the Facebook announcement said.

My Aunt Debbie’s final day of operation will be on Sunday, July 23. According to Serdy, she plans to keep creating new work and selling her work at her online shop.

To view My Aunt Debbie’s online store, you can click here.

Before closing its doors, My Aunt Debbie will be offering a 25% discount on all vintage goodies and product lines – the sale started on June 1.

My Aunt Debbie is located at 336 North Queen Street, and its hours of operation are:

Thursdays // 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays // 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.