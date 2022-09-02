LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back on May 7, 2022, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant that was high risk and drug related. It led to the discovery of a ghost gun.

The search warrant took place at the 500 block of First St. in Lancaster, Pa. Jordan Scott Keys was identified as the subject of the investigation.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police during the search, a Polymer-80 AR-15 style rifle “Ghost Gun” was found inside the home. Evidence collected suggested that Keys was in the business of manufacturing Polymer-80 style handguns.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police, along with members of the Pennsylvania State Police and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit are looking for Keys.

Keys is wanted for three counts of Persons Not to Possess a Firearm (F2) and drug related offenses. If anybody has information regarding the location of Keys they are asked to contact members of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit at phone number 717-735-3300.

If you see Keys in public don’t approach him and contact local law enforcement immediately.