LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 29-year-old man who has not been seen since May 8, 2023.

Police say Dereje Waldemariam was last seen in Media, Pennsylvania, and has a diagnosis that classifies him as an “endangered missing person.”

Waldemariam has a shaved head, unlike the picture provided by the police.

If you have any information regarding Waldemariam’s whereabouts, please call 717-735-3300.