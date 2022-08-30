LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania.
According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania.
The location has 4.5 stars on Yelp, which said they “identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning cheeseburger.”
Yelp then ranked those spots using a number of factors, “including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning cheeseburger” between January 1, 2022, and July 15, 2022.
Here are the other restaurants that made the list of the best cheeseburgers in their state. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 27, 2022.
- Tommy’s Burger Stop (Alaska)
- Back Forty Beer Company (Alabama)
- Superior Bathhouse Brewery (Arkansas)
- Happy’s Hamburgers (Arizona)
- CRFT Burger (California)
- Empire Burger (Colorado)
- Louis’ Lunch (Connecticut)
- Capital Burger (DC)
- Gus & Gus Place (Delaware)
- North South Grill (Florida)
- Charlie Josephs (Georgia)
- Shige’s Saimin Stand (Hawaii)
- High Life Lounge (Iowa)
- Bittercreek Ale House (Idaho)
- Au Cheval (Illinois)
- Workingman’s Friend (Indiana)
- Do-B’s (Kansas)
- Oskar’s Slider Bar (Kentucky)
- District Donuts Sliders Brew (Louisiana)
- Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner (Massachusetts)
- Frank’s Burger Place (Maryland)
- Butcher Burger (Maine)
- Green Dot Stables (Michigan)
- Petite Leon (Minnesota)
- Carl’s Drive In (Missouri)
- Handy Andy (Mississippi)
- The Burger Dive (Montana)
- Island Burgers & Bites (North Carolina)
- JL Beers (North Dakota)
- Cheeseburger A Takeout Joint (Nebraska)
- Wild Willy’s Burgers (New Hampshire)
- Marty’s (New Jersey)
- Sparky’s (New Mexico)
- Slater’s 50/50 (Nevada)
- 7th Street Burger (New York)
- Delwood’s (Ohio)
- New State Burgers and Spirits (Oklahoma)
- Five Stars Family Burger (Oregon)
- Route 66 (Pennsylvania)
- Mission (Rhode Island)
- Husk (South Carolina)
- Cafe Brulee (South Dakota)
- The Lucky Goat (Tennessee)
- Nancy’s Hustle (Texas)
- Milt’s Stop & Eat (Utah)
- Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers (Virginia)
- Mad River Barn (Vermont)
- Ooh Lala Burgers (Washington)
- The Spot Drive In (Wisconsin)
- The Peddler (West Virginia)
- Chill Grill (Wyoming)