(WHTM) – A Lancaster resident known as “the Chicken Man” was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for smuggling cocaine through the U.S. Mail.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Ricardo Soto, a/k/a “the Chicken Man,” conspired with others to smuggle cocaine into Central Pennsylvania.

The drugs were shipped from Puerto Rico and mailed to various drop locations in Lancaster where they were retrieved for distribution.

Officials say the conspirators also engaged in alleged street-level drug trafficking, including the sales of heroin and fentanyl. Cash from the transitions was transported to Puerto Rico.

Soto entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Soto’s co-conspirator, Jonathan Lopez Arizmendi, pleaded guilty on August 8, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine, and is awaiting sentencing. The remaining coconspirators are awaiting trial.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Pennsylvania State Police, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Lancaster County Drug Task Force and York County Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio is prosecuting the case.