LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21.

The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25.

The rest of Lancaster’s holiday event schedule is as follows:

Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022

Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Tuba Christmas, Dec. 2, 2022

Light Up Southeast, Dec. 3, 2022

Lancaster Shops Late, Dec. 8, 2022

Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 8, 2022

Menorah Lightings, Dec. 17 – 25, 2022

New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022

Santa in the City will also take place on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 at the Lancaster City Welcome Center.

The Lancaster Parking Authority will offer free two-hour on-street parking in the Downtown Investment District from Dec. 16 through 27.