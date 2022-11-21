LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster released its lineup of holiday events on Monday, Nov. 21.
The schedule will kick off with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25.
The rest of Lancaster’s holiday event schedule is as follows:
- Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
- Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
- Tuba Christmas, Dec. 2, 2022
- Light Up Southeast, Dec. 3, 2022
- Lancaster Shops Late, Dec. 8, 2022
- Holiday Extravaganza, Dec. 8, 2022
- Menorah Lightings, Dec. 17 – 25, 2022
- New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022
Santa in the City will also take place on Dec. 8, 9, and 10 at the Lancaster City Welcome Center.
The Lancaster Parking Authority will offer free two-hour on-street parking in the Downtown Investment District from Dec. 16 through 27.