LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster is asking its residents to conserve water due to an internal electrical issue at the Susquehanna Water Treatment Plant.

The city said issue has caused limited water production at the plant and they are working to bring it back to full production.

“We are diligently working to return the plant to full production. Please conserve water,” the city wrote in a Facebook post.

Those with questions can reach out to the Water Lab at 717-291-4818.

For emergencies, residents can contact the emergency number at 717-291-4816.

