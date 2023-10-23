LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster wanted a community-engagement approach to put together its new comprehensive plan that will span a decade or so.

“A comprehensive plan is a long-term vision for physical growth and development in a community. it is supposed to be determined with the community as well,” chief planner for the city Douglas Smith said.

The plan has been in the works for about five years, according to city council member Jaime Arroyo.

The city sought feedback from more than 14,000 people on what they thought was important.

The plan highlights issues that were already evident but became more noticeable during and after the pandemic, such as the way the city uses its land, including housing.

Making a to-do list is one thing. Doing them is something else.

“We actually had one of the leading experts for comprehensive plans work on this document with us. With his guidance we developed an action table,” Smith said.

That action table consists of about 80 actions. They are grouped into small, medium and long term.

Arroyo is excited to get to work on checking things off that list.

“I think it’s a great framework for the city and the vision for the city can go. I think definitely there’s going to be an opportunity for ways to improve upon it and build on it,” Arroyo said.

Smith thinks the city is ready to handle the challenge of providing the best for its people.

“We are very committed to following through with this plan and given that we had thousands of interactions with residents we are responsible for following through on their wishes,” Smith said.

Tuesday night, the city council will meet and could adopt the final completed plan.