LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Lancaster and Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success (LEADS) are looking for the next tree to become the city’s Christmas tree.

Property owners who have an evergreen tree that is 25 feet or taller and appropriately shaped that they are planning to remove should contact the city.

City Arborist, Rick Anderer can be reached at (717) 291-4846 or randerer@cityoflancasterpa.gov.

Interested owners will need to provide their name, address, phone number, location of the tree, and a photo.

The winning tree will be selected by a jury of City staff and LEADS board members.

It will then be cut down by the City, and transported to be mounted in Penn Square shortly before Thanksgiving.

The tree will stay in Penn Square for the holiday season and will be the centerpiece of the Mayor’s Tree Lighting on Nov. 24

After the holidays are over, the tree will be made into mulch for City parks.