LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The suspect in a 2009 Lancaster cold case homicide has been arrested in the Dominican Republic.

Carl Hunter Sr. is accused of fatally stabbing Michael Evans on the 400 block of West Lemon Street on Dec. 18, 2009. According to officials at the time, Evans had been stabbed with a pair of scissors amidst a marijuana grow operation.

In 2018 Hunter Sr. was charged with criminal homicide but had evaded arrest ever since.

Hunter Sr. is expected to be extradited to Lancaster County to face the charges.