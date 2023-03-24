ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Conservancy announced earlier today that it has acquired 77 acres of land, further expanding the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve.

According to the Lancaster Conservancy, the new land acquisition in the Highlands region of Lancaster, which was announced as being under agreement back in 2022, will help to protect land along the Conestoga Trail, the tributary to Hammer Creek, and Speedwell Forge Lake.

Additionally, the recent acquisition will expand the de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve, north of Lititz, Pa., to over 100 acres in size. According to the Lancaster Conservancy, this recent expansion of de Perrot Woods Nature Preserve includes:

Forest

Forested riparian buffer An area adjacent to a stream, lake, or wetland.

Potential for open space field habitats

“The Conservancy is driven to protect the water flowing into Speedwell Forge Lake from the

tributaries on this property,” Lancaster Conservancy President and CEO Phil Wenger said. “This

beautiful lake, managed by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, is an important clean

water asset we must all work together to protect.”

According to the Lancaster Conservancy, with this recent acquisition, there are now over 700 acres of protected public lands and water resources within a 5 mile radius. Funding for this land acquisition was provided in part by Lancaster County and the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources (DCNR).

“Thank you to the Lancaster Conservancy for preserving this parcel of land that holds so much value as a critical habitat for area wildlife,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We are proud to have supported this project and look forward to it becoming a place where hikers can immerse themselves in nature and experience a beautiful natural wildlife corridor firsthand.”

Moving forward, the Lancaster Conservancy’s stewardship team will begin to carefully create a management plan for the new land acquisition, to ensure its long-term care.

According to the Lancaster Conservancy, although there is now an opportunity to establish trails and parking infrastructure to access the newly acquired land through the Conestoga Trail – for the time being visitors are reminded to stay on the Conestoga Trail, and respect the neighbors of the preserve.

To learn more about the Lancaster Conservancy or to donate to their preservation cause, you can visit www.lancasterconservancy.com