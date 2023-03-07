LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Board of Directors for the Lancaster Conservancy, a nonprofit land trust that aims to protect natural resources and land, recently announced their new president and CEO.

Fritz Schroeder will replace Philip R. Wenger, who served as the president and CEO for eight years, starting on July 1, 2023.

Schroeder has been with the Lancaster Conservancy for 11 years and has launched several campaigns and facilitated a merger.

Over the last two years, Schroeder has helped the the “Protect & Restore” campaign raise over $21 million.

“I’ve had the benefit of working with Fritz for years,” said City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace. “His commitment to clean water and the natural environment is evidenced by an incredible body of work and a growing number of engaged residents and partners.”

Schroeder spoke highly of the team of people behind the Lancaster Conservancy.

“I’m honored to work with such a strong team of leaders. The Conservancy is 54 years old, but its purpose has become even more important. The initial impulse of our founders was to protect land for hunting and fishing. Today we face climate change, impaired waterways, polluted air, and loss of lands to unsustainable development – challenges that we need to face if the Lancaster County I grew up in is the Lancaster County our grandchildren will hopefully call home,” Schroeder said.