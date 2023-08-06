EDEN TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Amish couple has died after an accident involving a truck and a horse and buggy on Sunday, Aug. 6 in Eden Township.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner, their office responded to the 500 block of Valley Road in Eden Township at 7:14 a.m. to an accident involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy.

Pennsylvania State Police say that before the crash, the pickup truck was traveling west on valley Road and struck the rear end of the buggy while attempting to pass it on the left.

Coroner investigators arrived and found that an Amish husband and wife, both in their 70s, had died at the scene.

Both individuals were transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation.

The coroner’s office states that a cause and manner of death are currently pending at this time.