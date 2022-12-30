MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday.

Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used appliances from the exterior of the business.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to the area and located Gregory Hoffmann of Manheim, who was taken into custody, according to the Police Department.

The Police Department said Hoffman had allegedly committed a separate theft at Longenecker’s Hardware on Dec. 9.

Hoffman was charged with two counts of theft, processed, and then later released, according to police.