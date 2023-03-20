LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners approved $1 million in funding for a major project in Paradise Township, back on December 21, 2022.

According to Lancaster County, the approved $1 million in funding for Paradise Township is going to be utilized to assist with upgrading the Township’s sewer plant. This new upgrade will allow the township to nearly double its flow rates from 120,000 gallons to 220,000 gallons a day.

Undertaking this project will account for anticipated growth in the next 20-30 years, as well as address the need for any other major replacements in that time frame.

In addition to the sewer plant upgrade in Paradise Township, the Lancaster County Commissioners also approved funding for 14 other community-based projects back on Dec. 21, 2022.

The Lancaster County Commissioners will be presenting the $1 million check on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 P.M. at the Paradise Township Municipal Building, located on 2 Township Drive.

According to Lancaster County, the $1 million funding was provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for Water, Sewer, and Stormwater management projects.