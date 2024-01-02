LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The man who allegedly robbed two gas stations in Lancaster County at gunpoint was arrested after police say he returned to the scene.

According to an East Hempfield Township Police report, Jeffrey Boyer, 60, of Lancaster, was taken into custody after he showed back up at the Turkey Hill store that was robbed while police were investigating.

Boyer allegedly entered the Turkey Hill, located at 1503 Columbia Avenue, around 6:30 a.m. Monday and displayed a rifle while demanding cash from an employee, police say. He then drove away in a white Chevy work van.

It was just a few minutes later when police say Boyer also committed an armed robbery at the Speedway on Columbia Avenue across the street from the Turkey Hill.

As police were still investigating the armed robbery at the Turkey Hill, they say Boyer returned to the scene in the van and was taken into custody with a black rifle found in his vehicle.

According to online court documents, Boyer faces felony charges of robbery and misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Boyer is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison unable to post his bail which was set at $150,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing that is scheduled for Jan. 17.