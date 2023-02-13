WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An assault victim in Lancaster County needed surgery after a portion of his ear was bitten off.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon on Feb. 12 for an assault patient who was in the emergency room.

Police say the adult man suffered a serious bite wound to the upper outer ear lobe and needed immediate attention to reattach it.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center for plastic surgeons to reattach the ear.

Police say the assault began during a commute to Lebanon from Lancaster on the 700 block of Furnace hills Pike.

Police are continuing their investigation and further details may be released.