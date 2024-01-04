LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned, all-natural bakery recently announced that it is closing its brick-and-mortar shop in Lancaster County.

The Sugar Whipped Bakery, located at 77 East Main Street in Lititz, recently announced back on Wednesday, December 13 that they would be closing their brick-and-mortar storefront.

According to the recent Facebook announcement, the owner of Sugar Whipped decided to close her storefront in Lititz and instead go back to her roots by focusing on catering and wholesale.

“I had really hoped that I would be telling you all that there was a new owner and that the bakery is moving down the street,” Sugar Whipped owner said on Facebook. “Because up until a few days ago that was the plan.”

Following the closure, Sugar Whipped will offer their baked goods for wholesale at various locations such as the Lemon Street Market and Javateas Gourmet Cafe.

The Sugar Whipped Bakery in Lititz officially closed its doors on December 23.

“I have absolutely loved getting to know my regulars and meeting new people and having dessert for people who can’t always have what everyone else can,” Sugar Whipped added on Facebook. “I will miss dearly those daily expressions of glee when someone finds out they can have something from my bakery case that won’t make them sick. I plan to continue making those because I know there is a real need for it. Things always have a way of working out even if it isn’t what we had hoped for.”

Moving forward, the owner said that she hopes to have her new kitchen space up and running by the end of January 2024, according to a December 23 post.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.