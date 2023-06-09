LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police are looking for a woman who robbed a Lancaster County bank on Thursday.

According to troopers, they responded to the Truist Bank, located at 790 Route 41 in Salisbury Township, at about 1:30 p.m. after getting a call from an alarm company.

State Police say the woman presented a bank employee with a note saying she had a gun, although State Police said she did not display one, and demanded $50s and $100s. The woman was then given cash, but the total amount was not made known.

The suspect is described by State Police to be an African-American woman about 5ft tall between 20 and 40 years old wearing a dark color baseball cap, gray sweatshirt, and black pants.

The robbery is under investigation, and no one was injured during it, State Police said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police out of Lancaster at (717)-299-7650.