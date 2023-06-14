COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Council voted to ban fireworks in the borough from June 9 through July 9, with certain exceptions in place.

The ban was put in place due to the current drought and the recent burn ban that was issued by the Lancaster County Commissioners.

The firework ban has an exception from 10 p.m. on July 4 through midnight on July 5.

The borough is also reminding people that you cannot light fireworks on public or private property without the written permission of the owner, set fireworks off from inside a motor vehicle or occupied structure, or while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or other drugs.

Other important rules include not lighting fireworks within 150 feet of any occupied structures, structures that house animals, flammable gases or liquids, or electrical lines/utility poles.

Read the full ordinance here, and the full resolution document here.

Anyone in violation of the borough’s fireworks ordinance will be charged with a fine of at least $100 but less than $1,000. Each day that a violation occurs will be seen as separate offenses.