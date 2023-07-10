COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Employees of a Lancaster County borough are being commended after they rescued a dog on Monday, July 10.

Columbia Borough Police received a call that a dog was stuck in a gate. Parking enforcement officer Kari Housner went to comfort the dog and give it water and care.

Jake Abraham, the borough’s public works department manager, was able to help free the dog by separating the bars on the gate to release the dog.

Police now say that the dog is safe and sound with its owner.