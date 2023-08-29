LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An 11-year-old boy died in Lancaster County after he was hit by an SUV while riding a scooter.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened at about 12:42 p.m. on August 25 on the 1500 block of Slate Hill Rd, in Drumore Township, Lancaster County.

When police arrived they found an 11-year-old boy unconscious, with severe injuries.

Police say the boy succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the Lancaster General Hospital by helicopter.

During their investigation, the Lancaster Patrol Unit found that the boy had been riding a non-motorized scooter in his driveway when he entered the roadway and was hit by the SUV, which was traveling north.

Police said the collision caused the boy to be ejected approximately 84 feet off the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The Lancaster Patrol Unit was assisted on the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Robert Fulton Fire Company, and Wakefield EMS.