LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of workers in Lancaster County will soon be out of work as a local business closes two of its locations.

LSC Communications announced it will close both its Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike printing plants.

The company purchased the facilities from RR Donnelley and Sons two years ago.

A total of 650 employees at both plants will lost their jobs when the locations close at the end of March 2023.