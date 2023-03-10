LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The new owner of the Lancaster-based Life Changes Realty Group aims to give back $1 million through the realty group’s ‘Pay-It-Forward’ program.

Back on Jan. 1, a realtor turned broker named Brittany Garner became the new owner of Life Changes Realty – shortly after, on Feb. 10 she became the Broker of Record. According to the company, Garner is now one of the youngest owners/brokers in the country.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One of the key missions for Life Changes Realty is to give back to the surrounding community by donating to different local non-profits in the area through their Pay-It-Forward program. The Pay-It-Forward program allows the realty group’s clients to chose a local non-profit of their choice, and have 10% of the realtors commission from the home sale donated to that non-profit.

“It is always so impactful to learn about the causes of our clients, why they want us to donate to certain organizations on their behalf,” Garner said. “The home buying and selling process is a huge life change. We’re walking side-by-side with people during a big moment in their lives, so getting to know people on a deeper level really matters.”

In just 12 years, under the direction of the founder and now current Associate Broker of Life Changes Realty, Naomi Fredlund, the company has donated a total of $728,339 to their clients’ choice of charity.

“As a former social worker, getting to work in the non-profit realm while achieving my life goals and helping others reach theirs is a dream come true I never even imagined possible,” Garner added. “I want to mentor others who are looking for a different way of doing things, a caring and compassionate side to Realty, which is so much more than a transactional process.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Life Changes Realty Group was founded back in May 2013 and currently has its main office headquartered in Lancaster on 3002 Hempland Road. The company also has a branch office in Elizabethtown and has plans of expanding into the West Shore in the future.

According to Life Changes Realty, they serve all of Lancaster and other surrounding counties which includes: Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, and York.

Life Changes Realty Group’s motto is: “Open Hearts, Open Doors, Welcome Home.”