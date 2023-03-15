(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are women leaders that have made a lasting impact across Lancaster County.

For Women’s History Month, the Lancaster County Commissioners recognized several county employees who spoke about the impact of women in the community.

The commissioners also signed a proclamation, recognizing women year-round.

“We look forward to the time there isn’t just a day that honors women, that it should be a regular occurrence that it’s the norm women are leaders, women are setting the hopes for the future,” said Judy Erb, executive director of Lancaster Behavioral Health and Development Services.

Erb says she hopes the recognition will inspire younger generations to pursue jobs in county government.