LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A young couple running a cookie store in Lancaster County received a big honor for their growing business!

Taylor Chip, a cookie shop started by Lancaster natives Doug and Sara Taylor, came from very humble beginnings. The couple started selling cookies at a small market stand, and five years later they are receiving the Eastern Pennsylvania Young Entrepreneur Award from the United States Small Business Administration.

“It’s awesome,” the couple said. “It’s such a blessing. I’m so grateful and it’s truly a dream come true. It’s cool to be recognized, say, ‘Yes, we have done something really cool and now it’s time to work harder.'”

A majority of small businesses faced struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Taylor Chip, it was the start of a big dream.

The company used the internet as a platform to take off and never looked back.

“We are so excited that this business has thrived following COVID and did what many successful businesses have done, which is modify their business model, leveraged relationship partners with our resource partner organizations all to push forward successfully into the future,” said deputy district director of the U.S. Small Business Association Michael Kane.

And Taylor Chip is certainly pushing with seven new locations either planned or signed for.

But this is just the start for Taylor Chip.

“Our goal is 40,000 stores in 100 countries in hopefully less than 40 years. So we have a 20,000 square foot fully-automated creamery and cookie production facility that should be online at this time next year,” said Doug Taylor.

That facility should help the Midstate’s king and queen of cookies grow their empire even more.