PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on the 3200 block of Lincoln Highway (US-30) in Lancaster County.

State Police say the 52-year-old Lancaster County woman lost control of her vehicle into the grassy shoulder around 12:19 p.m. on Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman then re-entered the highway but traveled into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane and a head-on collision occurred with a a tractor-trailer.

The woman was entrapped in her vehicle and the Gordanville Ambulance, and Kinzer and Paradise fire companies used mechanical lifesaving equipment to extract her.

The woman was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The operator of the Volvo was uninjured.