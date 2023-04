LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Lancaster County Coroner, a 37-year-old man has died after a crash in Conoy Township on Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers say the call came in around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and Turnpike Road. The Lancaster County Coroner says he wasn’t called to the scene until 5:20 p.m.

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved or the identity of the victim.