LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash has shut down a portion of US 222 in Lancaster County.

According to 511PA, the crash is on US 222 southbound between the exit to PA 272 – Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 west/US 222 south York/Harrisburg. All lanes are closed as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

It’s not known at this time how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.