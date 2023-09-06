LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Detectives in the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office are getting raises.

On Wednesday, county commissioners approved a three-year deal, that will go into effect in 2024. One commissioner says this is a win for everyone.

“We needed to come together and we have in good faith to put together a package that will be beneficial to both the association members, the team members, and also the county, and taxpayers,” Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

The hourly pay for detectives will increase by $5 in 2024, then the next year they will get a five percent increase and in 2026 there will be an additional four percent increase. A detective’s starting salary for next year will begin at $57,897.75 or $27.84 an hour.

The Lancaster County DA’s Office has 15 detectives.