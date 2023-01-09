WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death investigation in Lancaster County has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, the victim was found at the Lincoln West Apartments with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m. for a burglary report when they found the victim.

The District Attorney’s office says police believe this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office had originally ruled the death as suspicious. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday and the name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call West Hempfield Twp. Police or the District Attorney’s Office Detective Bureau through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.