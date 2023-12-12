COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local deli in Lancaster County closed its doors suddenly back in November.

Roses Deli and More, which is located at 13 North 4th Street in Columbia, suddenly closed its doors on Thursday, November 30.

According to a November 29 Facebook post, the deli decided to close its doors for undisclosed reasons.

“Due to some things I can’t talk about here on Facebook we will close our doors and say thank you to all of our wonderful customers and friends we’ve met along the way,” the owner shared. “It definitely has been a great ride and I’m so thankful for everyone who has help my dream come true. God has blessed me with wonderful friends and family like no other.”

According to their website, Roses Deli, and More was most known around the area and by its customers for its “Famous Shifter sandwich,” in addition to a wide range of other sandwiches, foods, and baked goods.

abc27 news tried reaching out to the owner for more information regarding their sudden closure, but was unable to reach them at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.