(WHTM) — A soft opening for a new place to grab a bite to eat in Lancaster County took place on Thursday. Find out how it’s also giving back to the borough!

The Spot Hometown Deli on South Market street in Elizabethtown features soups, salads sandwiches and sides.

“So my husband and I decided we wanted to give back to the community and we have several ways to do that. The first way is that we decided to open up our doors and hire individuals that might not have a chance to get a job, so some of those individuals would be individuals in recovery, individuals in a reentry program where they don’t have an employment history, or they have a record where they would not be able to get a job anywhere else,” said Elizabethtown’s police chief, Ed Cunningham and his wife Kristin, a nurse, who own the eatery.

Cunningham hopes this place will connect the community.

“Part of our menu is to create sandwiches, to have the local business and community member to create sandwiches. So we do have the business sandwich of the month, and if you come in and order their sandwich with the receipt from that establishment you will get a free fountain drink to go with your sandwich,” Cunningham added.

The Spot Hometown Deli is holding another soft opening on Friday, April 21, at 28 South Market Street and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, to make it official.

In addition to getting a meal, you can check out some kid’s activities that day too.