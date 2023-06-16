LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is warning the public of a scam involving a caller claiming to be with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

The office states that the scam caller is asking victims for $2,500 for supposedly missing federal jury duty, having outstanding citations, and needing to post bond until their hearing.

The scam caller has identified themselves as a Chief Deputy and is not an actual deputy.

The Lancaster County Sherrif’s office says they will never call demanding payment over the phone regarding these matters.

If you have received a call such as this one, you are asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or your local police department.