BART TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a doctor in Lancaster County after they say he sexually assaulted a victim during an office visit.

According to State Police, on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop J Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit responded to a report of a sexual assault.

State Police said the investigation showed that the victim had received medical treatment from Dr. Vladimir Iakomi. During the office visit, the victim fell asleep and woke up 30 minutes later.

State Police then said when the victim woke up, she stated that her body position had changed and she was facing the table. Troopers say the victim noticed Iakomi was allegedly “aggressively rubbing and squeezing the victim’s lower back.”

Iakomi then allegedly asked the victim “does this feel good?” before pulling the victim’s dress up and attempting to pull down the victim’s underwear.

On Sept. 30, State Police say that members of the Criminal Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Iakomi. He was then taken into custody, arraigned, and was given $125,000 bail.

Troopers said that Iakomi posted bail and was released pending a preliminary hearing.