LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Manheim Township Police Department, a 26-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dunkin’ on Lititz Pike.

According to a police report, an employee at the Dunkin’ at 1242 Lititz Pike, Lancaster County, showed up at work on Oct. 17, 2022, to find a glass door broken.

Police began an investigation and determined that a safe was taken and multiple cash registers were damaged.

According to police, security camera footage reviewed by police showed two men, one later identified by police as Louis Kenneth Myers Jr., smash several cash registers on the floor to open them.

The business’ safe, which had $3,779 in cash inside, was stolen and approximately $2,300 in additional damage was done during the burglary.

Various police agencies in the Midstate suspected similar incidents to be related. On Dec. 4, 2022, another Dunkin’ location in Bethel, Pennsylvania was also burglarized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Myers’ distinct scar along his left eye helped police identify him as one of the alleged burglars in the security footage, according to police

Myers, who is currently in custody in Delaware, is being charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.