LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster city woman is facing charges after a preliminary hearing took place on Wednesday in regard to an August 2021 Route 30 crash that killed two people and severely injured two others.

Whitney Webb faces a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury and related charges in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, according to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office.

According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, the West Hempfield Township Police Department filed charges on August 22, 2022, following a yearlong investigation.

The investigation determined that a dark Mazda 3 collided with a BMW. The BMW swerved and went up a small embankment before it rolled over onto the highway and landed on its roof. A Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right, according to police and witnesses.

The operators of the BMW and the Chrysler were pronounced deceased and two passengers who were in the BMW were severely injured, police say.

According to police, the owner of the Mazda, a friend of Webb, contacted the police and said that Webb has been using the vehicle. Police discovered the car with damage parked at Webb’s residence.

Webb told police that she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in York County and fled the scene because she was scared, police say.

Further investigation showed that the Mazda wouldn’t have passed inspection and that it was traveling at 84 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone five seconds before the crash occurred.

Police also reported that Webb’s license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Further testimony provided revealed that cell phone data would be able to show the general location of the Mazda at the time of the crash, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Webb is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23, 2022.