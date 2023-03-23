LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A local egg farm is teaming up with hundreds of others around the country as part of a nationwide initiative led by the American Egg Board called Fighting Hunger by the Dozens.

Sauder’s Eggs of Lititz is one of the farms that is participating in the initiative, which will provide three million eggs to food-insecure individuals

“Pennsylvania’s egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals, and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Mark Sauder, fourth-generation president and CEO of Sauder’s Eggs. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them.”

Eggs are a good source of protein and contain numerous vitamins and minerals needed for healthy living.

In total 250,000 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring, one of the largest egg donations in history. The donation from Sauder’s will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and provide 50,000 eggs for local residents.

“Eggs are a complete protein and provide great nutritional value,” said Sauder. “Easter and Passover mark special occasions for families to gather around the table and we are hopeful that our donation will provide a helpful meal solution for many in our community.”