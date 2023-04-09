LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter with the Christiana Fire Company in Lancaster County was rescued after falling through the second floor of a burning home.

According to a statement from the fire company’s chief, at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, the fire company responded to multiple dwellings on fire in Parkesburg Borough.

Firefighters entered the structure, but conditions of the structure deteriorated and forced crews to exit. Before they could exit the second floor, the chief says a section of the floor collapsed, taking a crew member with it.

A mayday was sounded and crews worked to extricate the firefighter, which took five minutes. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and “sustained little to no injury,” according to the chief.

Keystone Valley Fire Department was among the other departments that responded to the fire. The cause and damage caused by the fire are both not known at this time.