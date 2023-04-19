LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular gastropub in Lancaster County recently announced its upcoming closure at the end of April.

The popular gastropub named Hunger-N-Thirst announced yesterday on Facebook that they plan to close their doors after ten years of being operational.

According to abc27’s media partner LNP, the long-time eatery opened its doors back in May 2013 as a gastropub that featured a small grocery store and bottle shop. Hunger-N-Thirst is owned and operated by two brothers, Andrew and David Neff.

Hunger-N-Thirst’s April 18 Facebook announcement reads:

It is with tremendous gratitude that we thank you all for a wonderful 10 years of business in Lancaster. Sadly, our final days have arrived for Hunger-N-Thirst and we will be closing our doors to the public at 10 PM on Saturday, April 29. Please stop in over the next 2 weeks to say your goodbyes and to use up any remaining gift card balances you may have. It has been an incredible journey and we are grateful to everyone that has supported us. A special thank you to our amazing staff that have worked tirelessly and tenaciously to support Hunger-N-Thirst. We hope to see you all soon! Hunger-N-Thirst

Currently, Hunger-N-Thirst’s hours of operation are:

Wednesdays – Thursdays // 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hunger-N-Thirst is located at 920 Landis Avenue.

abc27 news reached out to Hunger-N-Thirst for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.