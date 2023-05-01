(WHTM) –The 33rd annual Lancaster County Senior Games are now underway. The opening ceremony was held Monday morning at Spooky Nook Sports.

More than 800 seniors are registered to compete and the goal of the event is to help seniors connect and motivate them to stay active.

“I turn 65 next month. People 65 and older, that’s the new 45. Let’s get out enjoy and do things, and you’ll see people here volunteering who are older than the people coming to visit,” said John Trescot, a Lancaster County Commissioner.

“Just the comradery of it, getting to know, making new friends. Yeah, just a fun time,” said Jack Nolt, a competitor.

The games run through Friday.