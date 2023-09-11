LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County held a remembrance event for those who lost their lives on 9/11 and in the line of duty.

First responders, county commissioners, and the public honored 52 Lancaster County first responders.

Their names were announced and a flower was dedicated in their name. A wreath was placed by a memorial at the Public Safety Training Center in Manheim. Some believe lessons learned in the past should shape how we handle the future.

“We need to learn from what happened on 9/11 so that we don’t have a repeat of it and we don’t lose the strength of our country as a democracy and the constitution,” Protective Services Instructor William Hall said.

Lancaster County has 69 fire companies, 21 police departments, and 18 EMS services.