COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — You may have missed the movie theater experience during the pandemic, but in one Columbia home currently for sale, you don’t have to leave the driveway to get some snacks and plop into a red theater chair to watch a movie on the big screen.

This home coming onto the market on Ridgewood Court in Columbia, Lancaster County, boasts a home theater with a sloped floor, professional sound system, power curtain, and seating for 12.

What movie is complete without Junior Mints and popcorn? Before sitting down to watch a film, residents and their guests can stop by the candy counter for some junk food. And if they don’t feel like sitting through the commercials, there’s a billiard table behind the theater area.

Home theater (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Home theater (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Candy counter (Credit: Terry Grinestaff)

Candy counter and snack bar (Credit: Terry Grinestaff)

Billiard room (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Billiard room and home theater (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

This house is over 25,000 square feet including the finished lower level and multigenerational in-law/guest home. It has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and six attached garage spaces.

In addition to the home theater, this property has an inground pool with a sauna and waterfall, a gym, a four seasons mural in the formal dining room, a fenced-in backyard with a separate fenced pet area, a greenhouse, and more.

Pool area (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Pool area (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Pool area overlooking Susquehanna River (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Breezeway to in-law quarters (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Gym (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Main stairway (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

Dining room (Credit: Real Estate Exposures)

See the full listing here. Potential buyers must provide a pre-approval to purchase for showings.

The home was previously listed in June for $2.5 million and is now listed on Zillow at $2,395,000.