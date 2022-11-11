LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County honored veterans with a special ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11.

County officials gave thanks to service members in the community. This year’s guest speaker was Tim Ryan, who served in several battles and earned a bronze star for valor.

“Operation Green Light” was promoted at the event, as well as a reminder that our freedoms come at a cost.

“The intent is to shine a light on the veterans, so for the next week our county buildings will be illuminated with green light and every time the veterans sees the county building with green he or she will be reminded that there are services available here in Lancaster County for veterans,” said Ryan.

A moment of silence was also shared at the event.