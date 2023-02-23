LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire that took place at Amishview Inn & Suites in Bird In Hand displaced residents and sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Intercourse Fire Company, firefighters were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. on Thursday morning for a reported building fire with reports of entrapment.

When units arrived on the scene, there was a fire on the first floor with heavy smoke on multiple floors. Occupants were trapped inside their rooms and were rescued by ladder, the fire company says.

Several occupants escaped by breaking windows and tying bed sheets together to create ropes.

abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP stated that two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the fire.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury during the response.