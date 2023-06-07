LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners have issued a burn ban beginning on Friday, June 9.

This ban was announced on Wednesday, June 7, and will be in effect for 30 days after the ban begins on Friday.

The commissioners voted on the burn ban after a joint request from 13 fire chiefs from across the county, as well as a recommendation from Pennsylvania District Forester.

The county defines open burning as the ignition and burning of any combustible material outside in a burn barrel, fire ring, or on the ground. The burn ban does not include propane and gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of tobacco in any form.

The burn ban also does not prevent the use of fireworks, but all citizens are encouraged to take extra caution when using fireworks in dry conditions.

Other areas with burn bans include: