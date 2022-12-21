HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved grants to help local law enforcement agencies better protect their communities, according to Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36).

The grants, which were part of PCCD’s Local Law Enforcement Support grant program, were created by lawmakers in the state budget that was approved in July.

The program funding can be used for many different projects or purchases to enhance public safety such as the following:

Communications system upgrades

Body-worn or in-car cameras

Recruitment and retention

Training

Surveillance cameras

Automated license plate readers and more

“Our local law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth are strained for resources, and grant programs like this can serve as a lifeline to those agencies in desperate need of improvements and upgrades,” said Aument. “I am incredibly pleased that some of this grant funding will go towards local law enforcement entities so they can continue to do their job of ensuring that Lancaster County is a safe place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Local grant recipients include:

New Holland Borough — $119,136 for body-worn and in-car cameras

Lancaster County Commissioners — $94,185 for upgraded Records Management System and related fees; drone

PCCD approved grants to a total of 197 law enforcement agencies, totaling more than $135 million statewide.