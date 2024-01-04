LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man charged with raping someone with a mental disability has waived his preliminary hearing.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Matthew Souden was charged with two counts of rape of a person with mental disability and three counts of indecent assault without consent.

The investigation began in September after the DA’s office said the victim disclosed the abuse.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Souden “admitted to the abuse occurring” during an October interview.

Souden is being held in the Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on January 26.