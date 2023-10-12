LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is facing charges after being accused of multiple sex crimes against minors.

According to the charges filed by New Holland Borough Police, Nigeir Martinez, 24, of Leola, is accused of raping a 13-year-old and also filming a 15-year-old girl performing sexual acts.

The investigation into Martinez began in July when police got a report about one teen engaging in sexual activity with him. According to a criminal complaint, police found four videos on the teen’s phone of Martinez performing sexual acts on her in a borough home.

A “faith” arm tattoo was used to match Martinez as the person in the video.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Martinez is also accused of sexually assaulting another girl who knew him through a friend. In October, she reported to police that she told Martienz to stop but he told her to be quiet, the complaint reads.

Martinez faces several charges that include rape forcible compulsion, deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, and filming a sex act involving a minor.

Martinez is currently locked up in Lancaster County Prison with bail set at a combined amount of $400,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.