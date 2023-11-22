LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Lancaster County man is accused of trying to solicit sexual images from a minor with online video game currency.

According to the charges filed by West Earl Township Police, Alexander Bootie, 24, of Akron, allegedly tried to persuade the girl to send the images from Feb. 25 to March 23.

Bootie, police say, messaged the girl that he would send her “Korblox cash” through an app on his cell phone if she sent him inappropriate images. Korblox cash is a form of digital currency used in video games.

Even though the girl told Bootie her age and that she was uncomfortable, he allegedly still tried to get her to send him images, according to the criminal complaint.

Bootie faces felony charges of photographing/filming/depicting on computer sexual acts– knowingly or permitting a child, unlawful contact with a minor– sexual exploitation, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bootie is currently out on unsecured bail set at $50,000 and he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.